× Report: Bell fires prosecutor who presented evidence in Michael Brown case

CLAYTON Mo. – St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is making significant changes in the prosecutor’s office on his second day in the post, firing an assistant prosecutor who presented evidence to a grand jury in the Michael Brown investigation.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutor Kathi Alizadeh said Bell gave her a two-page letter explaining the reasons for her termination. She did not discuss the contents of that letter and told reporters she would consult with her own attorney.

Alizadeh had worked in the county prosecutor’s office since May 1998.

In November 2014, a grand jury declined to indict a Ferguson police officer for the killing of Brown. The event sparked months of unrest and protests in St. Louis County. Some activists blamed the office of then-county prosecutor Bob McCulloch for the failure to indict.

Bell, a former member of the Ferguson City Council, took the oath of office on Tuesday. He defeated McCulloch, the long-time county prosecutor, in last year’s Democratic primary.

The new county prosecutor promised to reform the cash bail system and expand drug treatment programs in St. Louis County.

Bell said one of his first priorities would be meeting with each member of the prosecutor’s office. He held a 15-minute staff meeting in the county’s council chambers Wednesday morning, in which he said he made three staff changes, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Attorney Ed McSweeney told the Post-Dispatch he’d been suspended pending a hearing. He said the reason for his suspension was an August Facebook post in which he criticized Bell.

The third staff change was not revealed as of Wednesday afternoon.