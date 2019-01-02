× Ride along Wednesday with Bi-State/Metro’s new CEO

ST. LOUIS – The parent company of metro invites you to meet the new boss Taulby Roach.

Roach begins his first day at work Wednesday, January 2 and will be riding the Metrolink to Bi-State’s headquarters downtown.

He will be greeting passengers and introducing himself.

The public is invited to join him at 7:30 a.m. on the Blue Line Train from the skinker Metrolink station.

Roach succeeds John Nations who led the organization since 2010.

His key goal is to improve security for MetroLink passengers