Song of the Day – Let’s Go Fishing Show

The Let’s Go Fishing Show is coming back to the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL on January 4th through the 6th. Attend seminars, see exhibits, and shop all under one roof!

The Let’s Go Fishing Show is a Show dedicated solely to anglers. Folks who love to fish come from Central Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Missouri. Gateway Center is the home (for 25 years!) to the Let’s Go Fishing Show and is located in Collinsville, Illinois, which is just 9 minutes from downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, January 2nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.