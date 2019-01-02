Spirit of St. Louis: Marygrove helps people with neglect, abuse, and trauma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One of the charities that will benefit from the "Spirit of St. Louis" campaign to give away a car, truck, or SUV is Marygrove.

Marygrove, which has been helping youth affected by abuse, neglect, or trauma for 165 years has Cathy Herbert, the Director of Overnight Services, attend Fox 2 News to tell us more about the organization.

FOX 2 is raising money for Marygrove in our Spirit of St. Louis campaign, to Pick Your Charity...Pick Your Car, Truck or SUV from Bommarito Automotive Group. For every $10 donated online, you will be entered to win a Mazda 6, GMC Canyon or Honda CR-V. Click here to donate.

For more information about Marygrove: www.marygrovechildren.org/spiritofstl