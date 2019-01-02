Surviving family members coming to grips with St. Charles County quadruple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Relatives of a slain St. Charles County family are doing their best in coming to grips with the murders.

Kate Kasten, 39, her two children, and her 61-year-old mother, were gunned down inside Kasten's home on Whetstone Drive on Friday, December 28.

“We're definitely having a lot of trouble bringing it to realization,” said Devon Kasten, Kate’s nephew.

The accused killer, Richard Darren Emery, is facing 15 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond and not saying much behind bars.

“We want to know why this monster could take a big part of our family away from us and it hurts a lot,” Devon said.

The family had no sign of any issues with Emery. They said Kate was finally happy again after her husband, Kory Kasten, died from cancer a year earlier.

“(Emery) was their protector, he was there everything; the new father figure,” Devon said.

Devon said Kate, her mother, and the children couldn’t have prevented this from happening but the tragedy should serve as a reminder for every family to try and have safety plans for every possible scenario you can think of.

“Talk to neighbors, have an exit strategy, not just for psychotic boyfriends, but from anything,” he said.

Devon also said his family was grateful for all the community support and the work of first responders. He said one first responder got emotional after coming to the house after the shooting.

“My mom asked him, ‘How are you doing?’ He instantly broke down into tears into my mom’s arms and said, ‘Not too well,’” Devon said.

Emery was arraigned Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 8. The Kastens have a GoFundMe page to help pay for four funerals.