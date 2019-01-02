× Uber employees’ feelings about the company revealed

ST. LOUIS – Uber employees are feeling better about their company and their work.

A leaked survey shows 83 percent of employees believe Uber is in a position to succeed in the next two years and two-thirds also say they feel secure about their job.

The results are favorable/positive, neutral or negative and the responses are compared to those from the previous employee survey.

Some questions weren’t met with such a positive response. Fewer uber employees say they feel passionate about the company’s mission.

There’s also fewer who feel they can report ethical violations without fear of retaliation.