Win a Sneak Preview of the Saint Louis Auto Show!

Start your engines and gear up for the future at the 2019 St. Louis Auto Show — now featuring the STL Motorcycle Show. Two shows for the price of one! It’s coming to America’s Center and The Dome January 24th through January 27th !

Whether you consider yourself a car or motorcycle enthusiast or not, this event has something for everyone — including children.

As the largest automobile event in the St. Louis area, the Saint Louis Auto Show features more than 500 new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs from over 25 manufacturers all under one roof — not to mention motorcycles now. The 2019 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world’s most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase.

FOX 2 wants you to win a sneak preview of the show! You and three guests will be able to see the Auto Show as soon as it opens on Thursday, January 24th for a sneak preview and live review on FOX 2’s Facebook Live!

Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the features and attractions offered at the 2019 St. Louis Auto Show:

– Million Dollar Mile: As a staple highlight of the Auto Show, this collection showcases the most luxurious and exotic cars out there. You won’t want to miss this!

– FREE Kid Zone: Brought to you by Mid America Chevy Dealers the FREE 2019 Kid Zone allows entertainment for the whole family. Stay tuned for the 2019 features! In the meantime, check out what we had for 2018: ∙ St. Louis Zyp Flyte- 32’ tall 400’ long indoor Zipline ∙ Ultimate bungee trampoline ∙ LED mobile rock climbing wall ∙ Wacky chaos obstacle course ∙ 16’ slide ∙ Carousel bounce house ∙ Superhero camp games(Saturday & Sunday only) ∙ 4- linked Daytona Racing Simulators ∙ Giant Foosball Table ∙ Air Hockey ∙ Dome Hockey ∙ Pop-a-shot ∙ Skeeball ∙ Giant Jenga ∙ Giant Connect 4 ∙ 4 stand up arcades and more.

– Drifting: Back by popular demand, World Champion Drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. is ready to show of his skills. Can you handle it? – Indoor Zipline: Come soar through the Dome on a 400 ft zipline with Zip Flyte. The STL Auto Show is ready to take you to new heights.

– Toyota Drive Center: Come explore the fun side of Toyota on a custom-designed street drive experience that puts the focus on the road ahead while it demonstrates the core features and capabilities of Camry, Highlander, RAV4, and C-HR.

– Indoor Zipline: Featured this year at the St Louis Auto Show is an indoor zipline by St. Louis Zyp Flyte. 32' tall 400' long indoor Zipline.

– Chrysler Drive: Drive FCA! lets you drive and experience the latest models from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT at The St. Louis International Auto Show.

Be sure to check out Chrysler Pacifica, the highest ranked minivan in initial quality. Drive the stunning Fiat 124 Spider, experience the capability of Jeep® Compass, and the muscle of Dodge Challenger! Stop by, take a drive and receive a complimentary thank-you gift. There’s no-pressure, no hassle and no additional charge!

