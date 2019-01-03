× Blues beat Stanley Cup Champs 5-2

An inspired comeback effort by the Blues lifted them to 5-2 win over the defending Stanley Cup Champion Capitals, 5-2 on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. Robert Thomas deflected in Robert Bortuzzo’s shot to give St. Louis the 1-0 first period lead. Washington the scored back to back goals to grab a 2-1 lead in the second period. Colton Parayko’s second period power play goal got the Blues even at 2-2. The Oskar Sundqvist gave the Blues the lead for good later in the second period scoring on a diving rebound shot. The Blues dominated the third period, outshooting the Capitals 14-2 in the final twenty minutes. Goals by the Captain Alex Pietrangelo and Tyler Bozak padded that Blues lead for the 5-2 victory.

Jake Allen made 23 saves to get the win in goal. The turning point of the game came in the second period with the game tied 1-1. Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo fought the Capitals Tom Wilson. It was retribution for a hit Wilson put on Sundqvist in the pre season. That hit landed Sundqvist on the injured list and Wilson was suspended by the league for 20 games. That fight seemed to ignite the Blues and their fans.

Here's the post game reaction from the Blues locker room after their 5-2 win.