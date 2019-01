× Carte’Are Gordon gets Release from his Saint Louis University Scholarship

One day after tweeting out thanks to St. Louis fans for allowing him to play college basketball at SLU, freshman forward Carte’Are Gordon is leaving the Billikens men’s basketball team. SLU released Gordon from his scholarship after playing just 13 games with the Billikens. No definitive reason was given for Gordon’s exit from the Bills, just that he wanted to explore other options in basketball.

Billikens head basketball coach Travis Ford met with the media on Thursday, January 3 and gave his thoughts on Gordon leaving SLU.