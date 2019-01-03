Dogs aiding in mental and physical health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Did you know that being in the presence of specially trained dogs can help lower blood pressure, reduce the amount of medication, and diminish overall physical pain as well as relieving stress? And there is a particular group of dogs in our area that are providing smiles to those who need it. Val Anania from Duo Dogs and Jessie Vance, Manager of Provident's Crisis Lifeline visited Fox 2 News to tell us more about it.

For more information: Duodogs.org

or ProvidentSTL.org

Phone: (314) 647-4357