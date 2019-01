ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Emergency bridge repair will close two lanes of I-270 at New Florissant Road through evening rush hour. MoDOT says that the duration of the repair isn’t known at this time.

Drivers traveling in north St. Louis County on westbound I-270 near Route N may want to find another route today. Traffic backups are expected.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

These are images of the damage from MoDOT’s Twitter account: