Florida siblings arrested after beating grandparents over money, officials say

SPRING HILL, Fla. – A Florida man and his sister face charges after they allegedly attacked their grandparents over money, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Angel Jose Mariani and his sister, 21-year-old Monique Mariani, battered their grandparents December 21 at a home in Spring Hills.

The pair were apparently living in a tent in the backyard of their grandparent’s house. Authorities say the grandparents gave money to Monique and another sister, Madelyn, but when Angel found out and demanded his grandfather give him cash, his grandfather refused. Enraged, Angel began punching him repeatedly until the older man retreated to a nearby shed, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When the grandmother asked them to leave, Angel and Monique allegedly began punching and kicking her. Angel managed to force his way into the shed, where he vandalized multiple items, authorities say.

A deputy arrested Monique and Madelyn, who had an active warrant, at a nearby intersection.

The sheriff’s office deployed a K-9 and air unit to locate Angel Mariani, who ran away and tried to hide in bushes nearby. Officers used a Taser on Mariani after he again tried to run, then “continued to be combative,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Angel Mariani was arrested on charges of domestic battery, battery, battery on a person 65 or older, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief, threats to public official, resisting officer without violence and providing false name to law enforcement.

Monique Mariani was arrested on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older, and her sister was booked on the warrant for failure to appear on a charge of burglary.