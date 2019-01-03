Holiday Recycling Extravaganza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Instead of throwing all your holiday decorations and trash away to go to a landfill, take them out to The Missouri Botanical Garden parking lots on South Vandeventer and Shaw to recycle it with One STL! This even includes recycling bins for electronics, lights, clothing, and a paper shredder ad is happening January 12th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Rachel Greathouse from St. Louis City Recycles visits Fox 2 News to tell us more about the recycling extravaganza event.

For more information: Onestl.org