Illinois to add two days to school year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Illinois students will spend two more days in the classroom starting in the 2019- 2020 school year. The state is now requiring schools be in session for a minimum of 176 days.

There will now be no minimum amount of time students need to be in class. Individual districts can also decide what a school day means for their students. Options could include online classes, internships or independent research projects.

Some school district officials are concerned about the cost of two extra days in school.