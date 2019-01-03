× Indiana beats the Illini, 73-65

After building a 25-15 first half lead, Illinois sputtered and lost 73-65 to Indiana on Thursday night in Bloomington, Indiana. Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 20 points. Indiana came back from the ten point deficit and tied the contest on a tip in at the first half buzzer. The Hoosiers then dominated the second half, thanks to a game high 28 points from Romeo Langford to get the victory and improve to 12-2, 3-0 in Big Ten play on the season. The loss drops the Illini record to 4-10 and 0-3 in Big Ten play.