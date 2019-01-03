× Isaac Bruce named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

For the third straight year, former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bruce has been one step away from the Hall of Fame before and this year is the only wide receiver among this year’s finalists. That should prove advantageous for Bruce to finally become a Hall of Famer.

Bruce in his 16 year NFL career, 14 seasons with the Rams and the final two with the 49ers, caught 1,024 passes for 15,208 yards and 91 touchdowns.

Bruce and the other 14 Hall of Fame finalists will learn if they made it on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII. Among the other 14 finalists

with St. Louis ties are former St. Louis Cardinals head coach Don Coryell and Steve Atwater, a St. Louis native, who played for the Denver Broncos.