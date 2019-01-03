MoDOT: I-270 repairs completed; all lanes to reopen by Friday morning rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Emergency repairs on westbound Interstate 270 at the New Florissant Road exit were completed by 9 p.m. Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation said all lanes will be open before the Friday morning rush hour.

Two westbound lanes closed Thursday when a temporary patch needed to be repaired after MoDOT and a motorist spotted a problem. A total of three areas were repaired, including two which MoDOT calls "full depth repairs."

“We clean up all the reinforcing steel and we’re going to form it out, fill it back with concrete, make it sound again,” said Joe Molinaro, MoDOT District Bridge Engineer for the St. Louis Region.

The I-270 Bridge at New Florissant Road is in poor condition, according to MoDOT. We’ve reported on some of the bridge’s problems before. Fencing underneath the bridge deck was installed to keep loose chunks of pavement from falling onto the traffic underneath.

“We’re wanting to replace it as soon as we can with the funds we have,” he said.

Molinaro said the bridge is slated to be replaced.

“We’re constantly out there looking at the bridge, monitoring it,” he said. “People see this work going on and it’s an inconvenience right now but we’re doing everything we can to keep the bridge safe so traffic can still use it.”