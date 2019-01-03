Police chase on I-55 from St. Louis to Pevely ends in arrests after accident

PEVELY, Mo. — Two suspects are under arrest after a police chase on I-55 from St. Louis to Pevely, Missouri.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that the suspect used his vehicle to flee a traffic stop at around 3:30pm. Officers had stopped the vehicle because of an ongoing investigation.

Police say they were able to stop using their cars to chase the suspect’s vehicle after calling in air support. They were able to follow at a distance and safe speed.

The suspects traveled through several towns along I-55. They were eventually involved in an accident in Pevely, Missouri. They were taken into custody at Highway Z in Jefferson County by the local authorities.

It is not clear why police were investigating the suspects in the vehicle. More information is expected to come in as this story develops.