Resident grazed by bullet in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – One person was wounded when they were grazed by a bullet after someone fired shots into a house in north St. Louis.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. at a home on East Desoto Avenue near West Florissant Avenue.

According to police, shots were fired into the home and grazed the resident inside.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.