St. Louis City Museum to be run by Oklahoma City based company

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An Oklahoma City-based company known for operating amazing water parks will now assume the operation of the City Museum in St. Louis. The City Museum was started in 1997 in the Washington Avenue Loft District in St. Louis. It drew over 800,000 visitors in 2017.

“We love the vision of founders Bob and Gail Cassilly. The ability to operate a must-see attraction in the vibrant downtown of St. Louis is a welcome opportunity. We plan to keep the same staff and vision for the museum while infusing some of our resources so that City Museum will continue to grow and expand,” said Premier Parks President and CEO Kieran Burke in a statement.

Dave Jump, CEO of City Museum, says in a statement, “I am grateful for the creative, hard work of the staff before and after Bob’s death. That group and the new operators will carry forward the magic that is City Museum.”

Premier Parks currently operates 10 theme and water parks throughout the United States and Canada. It is led by the former chairman and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Learn more about the company here.