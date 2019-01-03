St. Louis police search for missing man not seen since Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A family is worried and searching for answers after their loved one didn't show up to Christmas Eve dinner. Police said they are looking for information on where 26-year-old Chrishaun Hilliard might be.

Family members said Hilliard is working to become a pastor and is always wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase with a bible inside. They said it isn't like him to disappear.

"I need to make sure he is okay," said Felicia Mitchell, Hilliard’s great-grandmother. "God is in control and I am just praying he is okay."

St. Louis police said Hilliard showed up for work on the afternoon of Christmas Eve at the Taco Bell on North Skinker. Detectives said Hilliard told a manager about an issue he had been having with another employee and left before completing his shift.

Family members said Hilliard sometimes goes by the nickname of "Church Boy" in his north St. Louis County neighborhood.

They said he is known to ride the MetroLink and is often at the Forest Park, Saint Charles Rock Road, and North Hanley stops.

Police said they are working to get surveillance footage of Hilliard leaving the Taco Bell. Police said he left the Taco Bell driving his 4-door Chevy Malibu that is green or blue in color and is from 2003, 2004, or 2005.

Loved ones are inviting the public out to help them canvas the area on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

Location:

William L. Clay Sr. Early Childhood Development

3026 Laclede Ave. 63103

Family Contact Information:

314.334.3994 | jasminedevans@gmail.com

If you have information on Hilliard’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or your closest law enforcement agency.