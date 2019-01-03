Tim’s Travles: Hotel Saint Louis unveils $68 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The $68 million renovation of the new 16-story Hotel Saint Louis is not only an homage to its world-renowned architect Louis Sullivan but a tribute to the city`s vibrant historical and cultural breadth.

The building, which dates to 1893, opens under the auspices of an Autograph Collection Hotels by Marriott -- the first in St. Louis - and features 140-guest rooms including 52 suites, 14 luxury apartments, a three-bedroom top floor penthouse, spa, rooftop pool and bar, among other compelling and one-of-a-kind amenities.