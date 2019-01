Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Carl's Junior, better known as Hardees to those in the midwest is the latest and largest fast-food chain in the nation to serve the veggie product Beyond Meat.

It's creating a 100 percent plant-based version of its "Famous Star Burger."

You can substitute this vegan patty in any burger option on the menu, including the Big Hamburger, which comes with pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard on a sesame seed bun.

It will be available from now through the end of January 2019.