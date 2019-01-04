Black Jack residents concerned after spike in gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKJACK, Mo. - Blackjack residents` concerns are simple. They want to be able to live in their homes without the fear of bullets flying inside for a situation that has nothing to do with them.

A Blackjack pastor`s home is the target of gunfire on multiple occasions, but police say he and his wife are not the intended targets.

On at least five instances a home in the Wild Ridge Subdivision have been the target of gun violence.

The first shooting happened in Aug 2018, another in October with the latest shooting happening Christmas Eve, December 25 and January 2.

In this latest shooting, county police say people in two stolen cars began shooting at each other outside of the Pastor's home. He and his wife were forced to temporarily move out until things calm down.

Meanwhile, eight other homes have been hit in the crossfire.

Thursday, January 3 police took 5 suspects into custody connected to one of those stolen cars in Wednesday's shooting, but have not filed charges as they look to see if they are connected to other shootings in the area as well.

Black Jack residents also held a meeting to address residents` concerns while assuring them that police will be on 24-hour patrols in the neighborhood.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call 314-355-1200.