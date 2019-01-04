Chief Belmar proposes merger with St. Louis county, city police departments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar proposes a merger of the city and county police departments.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, his plan would have the city become another municipality in the county. The other municipalities in the county would keep their own police departments.

The City's Police Union and the county NAACP oppose the idea. St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden says it is premature to comment on the chief`s plan which he hasn`t seen.

The new proposed budget would be $74 million more than the current the combined budget for the city and the county.

This proposal also different from the Better Together plan, which would merge all oF St. Louis City and County under one new government. Mayor Lyda Krewson says that plan would require a statewide vote.