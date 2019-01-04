ST. LOUIS – Lasik surgery can cost thousands of dollars and isn't always covered by insurance. But a St. Louis ophthalmologist is offering the surgery free to first responders. Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Dan Gray spoke with the first emergency responder to receive the surgery.
Eye doctor offering free Lasik surgery to first responders
-
EXCLUSIVE: Wounded Arnold Police Officer expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of shooting
-
Car show in south St. Louis County Saturday to support families of fallen first responders
-
PICTURES: Guns ’n Hoses 2018
-
Guns ‘N Hoses event less than two weeks away
-
Boy gets new go-kart from first responders after his was stolen and vandalized
-
-
Police officers, firefighters hit the ring to raise money for BackStoppers
-
Fire Chief hailed as a hero for saving neighbor’s life
-
Officer who discovered boxing as a kid to bring talent to the Guns ‘N Hoses ring
-
St. Louis City offering free firewood starting today
-
Departments prepare for Guns ‘n Hoses fundraiser
-
-
Police investigate after vehicle plunges into lake, driver flees scene
-
Snow day! Some theaters offering $6 movies for students or faculty
-
Clinical study hopes to find alternative to spinal fusion surgery