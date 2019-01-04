Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.
Eye doctor offering free Lasik surgery to first responders

Posted 7:18 pm, January 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Lasik surgery can cost thousands of dollars and isn't always covered by insurance. But a St. Louis ophthalmologist is offering the surgery free to first responders. Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Dan Gray spoke with the first emergency responder to receive the surgery.