ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Firefighters rescued this small puppy from a loft apartment fire Sunday. The fire was in the 5300 block of Brannon in south St. Louis.

The sprinkler system extinguished most of the fore at The Mack Lofts. It appears everyone made it out OK.

The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted this photo of a Tom Moore providing aid and love for this small puppy they rescued from the apartment. The pic has gone viral, with hundreds of reactions.

Battalion 3 reports: Occupant accounted for; searches negative. Sprinkler system extinguished the main body of #fire; companies ventilating & clearing excess water. pic.twitter.com/NUUQnSdB1S — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 31, 2018