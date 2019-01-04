Golf legend, Jay Delsing, now on EPSN Radio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louisan Jay Delsing has been a part of the golf scene on a world-wide level for decades. He is a PGA tour player, a Fox Broadcaster for their golf coverage, and is also a St. Louis Sports Hall of Famer. Starting this Sunday, January 6th, he will be on your radio on 101-ESPN with his "Golf with Jay Delsing" show from 7 until 8 a.m.

Joining the Fox 2 Now studio is Jay to talk more about his upcoming show.

For more information: JayDelsingGolf.com

Twitter is: @GolfwithJayDelsing

Facebook is: GolfwithJayDelsing

Instagram is: @GolfwithJayDelsing

https://www.101espn.com/