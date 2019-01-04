Manager shot in face at a St. Ann auto business

ST. ANN, Mo. — A man was shot in the face Friday morning at the T&R Pit Stop garage at St. Charles Rock Road and Geraldine in St. Ann. Police Chief Jimenez says he is now in critical condition at an area hospital.

Another person working at the garage tells police he heard a loud pop. He found his manager on the ground in the machine shop when he went to check on the sound. The man was shot just below the nose. He was taken to the hospital at around 10:30am.

The shooting may be drug-related. Authorities stopped short of saying what the connection to narcotics may be. They also say one car was stolen and several others have bullet holes in them at the business. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and federal agencies have been contacted.

Information about a suspect has not been released at this time. The identity of the shooting victim has also not been released. Details are still coming in on this story. Check back later for an update.