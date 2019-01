× Metro bus strikes pedestrian on St. Clair Avenue

ST. LOUIS – A man was struck by a Metro bus early Friday near East St. Louis.

He was hit on St. Clair Avenue at Curtis Lane, near I-255, just after 1:30 a.m.

No word on his condition.

The wreck is still under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact police.

