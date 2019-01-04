× Missouri Botanical Garden volunteer opportunities 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Botanical Garden is looking for education volunteers.

Positions are open at the Garden`s main campus, Litzsinger Road Ecology Center in Ladue, and Shaw Nature Reserve in Grey Summit.

Volunteers must commit to spending one morning a week, typically 9 a.m to 12:30 p.m., at the garden from February through May to facilitate programming for visiting school groups.

Training is offered in January.

For more information click here.