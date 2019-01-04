× Money Saver- Paw Patrol Live

ST. LOUIS – If your kids love the paw patrol we have an exclusive deal to get them to the show.

Paw Patrol Live” Race To The Rescue” is coming to the Stifel Theatre in two weeks, on January 18th through the 20th.

STL Moms and FOX 2 are sponsors for opening night tickets, on Friday, January 18th you can save 25-percent with a coupon code.

It will bring a $49 dollar ticket down to $42 bucks.

You have until this Sunday at midnight to get these savings.

Purchase tickets here (tickets only available until Sunday, January 6th or while supplies last)

COUPON CODE: FOX2