× Police searching for missing Rock Hill teen

ROCK HILL, Mo. – The Rock Hill Police Department reports a missing teenager, 16-year-old Alexandra Holt Coutt, who was last seen leaving her house around 12:30 p.m. on January 1, 2019.

Alexandra is an African American girl with black hair and brown eyes, 6’2″ tall and weighs 318 pounds.

Alexandra was last seen wearing a black Adidas track jacket with white stripes, a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She also had a pair of bright blue UGG boots with her. She suffers from medical conditions and does not have her medication with her.

If anyone has any information about Alexandra’s whereabouts, contact the Rock Hill Police Department at 314-962-6600.