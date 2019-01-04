Spirit of St. Louis: Donate to a charity, win a car from Bommarito Automotive Group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Our Spirit of St. Louis: Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car campaign continues into the new year. Fox 2/KPLR 11 is teaming up with the Bommarito Automotive Group to give you a chance to win a new car, truck, or SUV.

John Bommarito, president of the Bommarito Automotive Group, and Chuck Wallis, vice president and general manager of the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit Fox 2 News at 6 p.m. to discuss the importance of giving back to the community and how viewers can get involved.

The car will be awarded live on Fox 2 News on Friday, January 25.