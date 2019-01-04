St. Louis Aquarium construction workers dance to the ‘Baby Shark’ song

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Construction workers building the new St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station took some time out of their day to have some fun. McMcCarthy Building Companies employees danced to the Baby Shark song and shared the video to the Aquarium's Facebook page.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station set to open fall of 2019 will feature one-of-a-kind exhibits and tanks. Around 1.3 million gallons of water will house thousands of aquatic species from the rivers and oceans of the world. The aquarium has a commitment to making sure that education is a real focus and that all kids in the area will be able to have access.

