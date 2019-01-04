× Tim’s Travels: Sunrise Hike for the New Year, Lone Elk Park

ST. LOUIS – It`s time to watch the animals wake up! Tim Ezell is in Lone Elk Park Friday morning for a hike.

Lone Elk Park is a wildlife management area, with bison, wild turkey, waterfowl, elk and deer.

Join the crew Saturday, January 5 for the Sunrise Hike. The hike starts at 7:00 a.m. and meets at the Visitor Center.

A Ranger will lead the hike on White Bison Trail that is 4 miles long if you walk the entire route. Along the way, you can see deer, elk, raccoons, songbirds, woodpeckers and possibly eagles.

The trail can be steep and rocky, so dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes.

The park officially opens at 8:00 a.m. in the winter. However, the gates are physically opened and the public is free to enter by 6:30-7 a.m. year round.