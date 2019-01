× Tractor Trailer overturns on 11th Street, spilling trash

ST. LOUIS – A tractor-trailer hauling trash from the City Transfer Station broke down Friday morning.

The tractor-trailer stopped on north 11th Street alongside I-70 in north St. Louis.

Workers had to tip the trailer on its side to unload all the trash before the truck could be towed away.

North 11th street was blocked for several hours as workers cleaned up the mess.