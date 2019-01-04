Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, January 5-6, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, January 5-6, 2019
Alton-Audubon Eagle Festival
Date: Saturday, January 5 Venues: Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, West Alton, MO and Piasa Street, Alton, IL
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm Admission: Free. Fee for Shuttle Tours
Join in on the fun for the kick-off of the much anticipated eagle watching season. See a live bald eagle and ice sculptors at the Alton Visitor Center while kids enjoy games including Ice Putt Putt Golf and Ice Cube Crush. Then head across the river to the Audubon Center at Riverlands to view eagles and trumpeter swans with the center's viewing scopes and take a shuttle ride to look for eagles.
www.Riverlands.Audubon.org
**1769 Twelfth Afternoon Ball - Likely canceled due to U.S. Government shutdown**
Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: The Old Courthouse, Downtown St. Louis
Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission:
Commemorate the end of the holiday season just how St. Louisans did in 1769. The Twelfth Afternoon Ball recognizes the completion of the Twelve Days of Christmas, which leads to Mardi Gras. Enjoy classic styles of music, dance, and food. King’s Cake will be served and the king and queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned.
https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/1769-twelfth-afternoon-ball/
** May be canceled due to U.S. Government shutdown
Soulard Mardi Gras 2019: 12th Night
Date: Sunday, January 6 Venue: Various locations, Soulard Neighborhood, south St. Louis
Time: 5:00-10:00pm Admission: Free
Each year, the 12th night after Christmas marks the beginning of the Mardi Gras season. The Board of Directors votes whether to officially have Mardi Gras (always a yes). Then krewes and dignitaries march throughout the Soulard neighborhood, crowning that year’s Mardi Gras Rex and then christening and raising the Mardi Gras flag to fly proudly over the Soulard neighborhood throughout the season.
http://stlmardigras.org/events/12th-night
Arch City Roller Derby
Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: Midwest Sport Hockey, Queeny Park, Ballwin, MO
Tickets: Adults $12, Ages 11-18 $8.00, 10 and under Free
Rebel Skate Alliance vs. Stunt Devils – 6:30pm
Smashinistas vs. M80s– 8:00pm
Flat-track roller derby double header action. Concessions on site.
http://archrivalrollerderby.com/
St. Louis Blues Hockey
Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis
Time: 7:00pm Tickets start at $42.00
Vs. New York Islanders
https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-01-01/CT
St. Louis Ambush Soccer Match
Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO
Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $12.00-$25.00
vs. Florida Tropics
https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=32586
Let’s Go Fishing Show
Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 5-6 Venue: Gateway Center, Collinsville, IL
Saturday: 9:00am-7:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: $7 adults, Ages 6-15 $3.50
At the Let's Go Fishing Show you will find a wide variety of fishing tackle, rods and reels, fishing boats, trolling motors, depth finders, and other fishing related products and services. Representatives from resorts and destinations will be there to help you plan a fishing trip.
https://www.gatewaycenter.com/fishing-show/home
Anastasia
Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 5-6 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis
Saturday 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30pm Tickets start at $35.00
Inspired by the beloved films, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/anastasia
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Alabama Story
Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 5-6 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University
Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm, 7:00pm Tickets: $19.00-$92.00
A determined librarian and a segregationist senator face off over an innocent children’s book in 1959 Montgomery. Depicting the marriage of two rabbits – who happen to have different-colored fur – the story has Sen. E.W. Higgins calling for a book ban. But even as the pressure mounts, librarian Emily Wheelock Reed refuses to yield to censorship.
http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/alabama-story
Mississippi Nights Reunion – A Gathering of Musicians, Fans and Staff
Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: Delmar Hall, The Loop
Time: Doors 7:00PM / Show 7:30PM Tickets: General Admission: $10.00
A celebration of the beloved former Laclede’s Landing music venue. 21 & Up
http://www.delmarhall.com/event/mississippi-nights-reunion-010519/