Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, January 5-6, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, January 5-6, 2019

Alton-Audubon Eagle Festival

Date: Saturday, January 5 Venues: Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, West Alton, MO and Piasa Street, Alton, IL

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm Admission: Free. Fee for Shuttle Tours

Join in on the fun for the kick-off of the much anticipated eagle watching season. See a live bald eagle and ice sculptors at the Alton Visitor Center while kids enjoy games including Ice Putt Putt Golf and Ice Cube Crush. Then head across the river to the Audubon Center at Riverlands to view eagles and trumpeter swans with the center's viewing scopes and take a shuttle ride to look for eagles.

www.Riverlands.Audubon.org

**1769 Twelfth Afternoon Ball - Likely canceled due to U.S. Government shutdown**

Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: The Old Courthouse, Downtown St. Louis

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission:

Commemorate the end of the holiday season just how St. Louisans did in 1769. The Twelfth Afternoon Ball recognizes the completion of the Twelve Days of Christmas, which leads to Mardi Gras. Enjoy classic styles of music, dance, and food. King’s Cake will be served and the king and queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/1769-twelfth-afternoon-ball/

** May be canceled due to U.S. Government shutdown

Soulard Mardi Gras 2019: 12th Night

Date: Sunday, January 6 Venue: Various locations, Soulard Neighborhood, south St. Louis

Time: 5:00-10:00pm Admission: Free

Each year, the 12th night after Christmas marks the beginning of the Mardi Gras season. The Board of Directors votes whether to officially have Mardi Gras (always a yes). Then krewes and dignitaries march throughout the Soulard neighborhood, crowning that year’s Mardi Gras Rex and then christening and raising the Mardi Gras flag to fly proudly over the Soulard neighborhood throughout the season.

http://stlmardigras.org/events/12th-night

Arch City Roller Derby

Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: Midwest Sport Hockey, Queeny Park, Ballwin, MO

Tickets: Adults $12, Ages 11-18 $8.00, 10 and under Free

Rebel Skate Alliance vs. Stunt Devils – 6:30pm

Smashinistas vs. M80s– 8:00pm

Flat-track roller derby double header action. Concessions on site.

http://archrivalrollerderby.com/

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets start at $42.00

Vs. New York Islanders

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-01-01/CT

St. Louis Ambush Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $12.00-$25.00

vs. Florida Tropics

https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=32586

Let’s Go Fishing Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 5-6 Venue: Gateway Center, Collinsville, IL

Saturday: 9:00am-7:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: $7 adults, Ages 6-15 $3.50

At the Let's Go Fishing Show you will find a wide variety of fishing tackle, rods and reels, fishing boats, trolling motors, depth finders, and other fishing related products and services. Representatives from resorts and destinations will be there to help you plan a fishing trip.

https://www.gatewaycenter.com/fishing-show/home

Anastasia

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 5-6 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30pm Tickets start at $35.00

Inspired by the beloved films, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/anastasia

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Alabama Story

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 5-6 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm, 7:00pm Tickets: $19.00-$92.00

A determined librarian and a segregationist senator face off over an innocent children’s book in 1959 Montgomery. Depicting the marriage of two rabbits – who happen to have different-colored fur – the story has Sen. E.W. Higgins calling for a book ban. But even as the pressure mounts, librarian Emily Wheelock Reed refuses to yield to censorship.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/alabama-story

Mississippi Nights Reunion – A Gathering of Musicians, Fans and Staff

Date: Saturday, January 5 Venue: Delmar Hall, The Loop

Time: Doors 7:00PM / Show 7:30PM Tickets: General Admission: $10.00

A celebration of the beloved former Laclede’s Landing music venue. 21 & Up

http://www.delmarhall.com/event/mississippi-nights-reunion-010519/