Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 4, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 4, 2019.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

Alton at Belleville West

(Girls): Edwardsville at O'Fallon

DeSmet at CBC

Maplewood at Whitfield

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show features highlights of these high school basketball games.

Chaminade at SLUH

Cardinal Ritter at St. Mary's

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Earl Austin, Jr, of #earltimeupdate and local prep sports analyst preview tomorrow's Highland Shootout.

The eight game event features a premiere match up between Vashon and Belleville West, two of the top teams in the bi-state area.