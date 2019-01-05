Columbia police officer on leave after death of 4-year-old
A Columbia Missouri police officer is now on administrative leave following the death of a 4-year-old girl.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the officer, 27-year-old Amanda Heese had driven her police SUV onto the sidewalk at Battle High School in order to observe students exiting the building.
Four-year-old Gabriella Curry was walking on the sidewalk and was struck and killed by the police vehicle.
The girl is the daughter of a school bus driver.
An investigation is ongoing.
38.971486 -92.221663