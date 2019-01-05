× Two-car fatal accident in St. Francois County Friday night

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal two-car accident at approximately 8 p.m. Friday evening in St. Francois County.

A car was traveling northbound on Highway 221, south of Beal Road, when the driver lost control on a patch of ice, crossed the center line and spun out in the southbound lane of the highway.

A car traveling southbound on Highway 221 hit the back of the car that lost control. The driver of the car that was struck from behind, 25-year-old Jessie Skaggs, was pronounced dead at the scene.