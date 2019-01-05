Wireless technology to help you reach your New Year’s resolutions

ST. LOUIS - Jonathan Simpson, a general manger for Verizon, walks us through New Year's fitness tech which can help viewers reach their resolutions.
- Fitbit Versa -The perfect fitness companion for recording workouts, heart rate zones, sleep patterns and more.
- Palm - Make a resolution to spend more time in the now for 2019. Palm makes it easy to stay connected without being consumed by distractions. Also, paired with the fitness armband, it's the perfect workout buddy to help keep track of your distance and keep the music pumping!
- JBL Everest Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Free yourself with these completely wireless headphones, ideal for your active lifestyle.
- Google Home Hub - Enjoy working out at home by letting Google walk you through a lesson. Just ask it to play you a 10 minute yoga workout on its 7 inch screen or on your big screen TV connected via Chromecast.
For more information, visit verizonwireless.com.