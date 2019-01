Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Joel Sailor with Chris's Cakes and Dean Ritchie, Eckert's Restaurant Manager, discuss their brand new event, Pancakes & Pajamas.

Pancakes and Pajamas will take place every Saturday from January 12th to February 23rd at Eckert's Country Restaurant in Belleville.

Every Saturday from January 12 - February 23

8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

951 South Green Mount Road

Belleville, IL 62220

For more information, visit www.eckerts.com.