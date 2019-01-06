Visitation on Sunday for murdered St. Charles family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Hundreds of people are expected to gather Sunday as the St. Charles family who was killed in a quadruple murder on December 28th will be laid to rest.

Police charged one of the victim's boyfriend with the murders.

The victim’s family members are still heartbroken following the tragedy and say it remains a mystery as to why the man charged with murder, 46- year-old Richard Darren Emery, would allegedly kill his girlfriend, her two children and his girlfriend’s mother.

“We are definitely having a lot of trouble bringing it to realization. It's hard to comprehend,” said Devon Kasten.

Kate Kasten, 39 years old, her two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan, and her mother, Jane Moeckel, were shot and killed inside of their home.

“There was no indication of anything that was going on” said Kate's father, Rock Moeckel.

Richard "Darren" Emery is accused of killing them. He is facing 15 charges including four counts of first degree murder. Emery is being held without bond and not saying much. His next court hearing is set for January 8.

“We want to know why this monster could take a big part of our family away from us and it hurts a lot,” Devon said.

The family had no sign of any issues with emery. they saw Kate happy after her husband and the children’s dad, Kory Kasten, died just a year earlier from cancer.

“These crimes exemplify what happens in any community anywhere across the country. These were domestic violence in nature. This is the worst example of a domestic violence case,” said Tim Lohmar, Prosecuting Attorney.

The visitation will take place on Sunday, January 6 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home on North Lindbergh Boulevard near St. Ann.

The funeral is Monday, January 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Kasten and her children will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.