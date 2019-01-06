You Paid For It: Is the City of St. Louis doing enough for the homeless?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Elliott Davis sat down with the head of the St. Louis Department of Human Services that's over city run homeless programs including the Biddle House Homeless Shelter.

Elliott questioned her about some of the policies at Biddle House Homeless Shelter that some say could be doing more to help the homeless.

One of the issues we asked Irene Agustine about was the overflow requirement that the temperature must get down to 20 degrees on a dry day or 25 when there's precipitation before additional beds are made available.

Some of the homeless say it's tough to get one of the extra cots put out during the winter outreach, saying there's too much red tape. But Agustin counters that the city has a well-run program that's doing a lot to help the homeless in the St. Louis area.