City of Pevely to hold rally as support grows for domestic violence protest

PEVELY, MO. – The City of Pevely is holding a candlelight vigil and rally against domestic violence Monday, January 7.

The vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m at Pevely City Hall.

Organizers say they demand the Mayor And Alderman Of Pevely And Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney to take a stand against domestic violence.

Citizens say they are concerned that a Pevely Chief of Police is not being held accountable for his crimes.

The rally follows an alleged police report, noting a domestic dispute between chief Charles Moutray and his wife that resulted in no charges or arrest.