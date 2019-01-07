× Community meeting Monday on Bridgeton Landfill health concerns

BRIDGETON Mo. – The rescheduled public meeting on the latest findings involving the Bridgeton landfill will take place Monday, January 7.

The meeting will be held at the Bridgeton Banquet Center located at 12259 Natural Bridge Road, Bridgeton, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services evaluated air data to determine the potential health impact of landfill gas emissions.

The initial November meeting was changed due to bad weather.