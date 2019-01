Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Matt Raithel, an independent video game developer and owner of the company Graphite Lab, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss his company’s new co-op game ‘Hive Jump,’ which launches on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on January 11. The game will cost $9.99 on both platforms.

Raithel will also discuss how you can get a job making video games.