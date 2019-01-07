UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old Effingham girl found safe

UPDATE: Erica Morlan was found safe and reunited with her family, according to Effingham police. The original story is below.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Erica Nicole Morlan of Effingham was last seen this afternoon. She has made suicidal threats.

Morlan was last seen at around 1:20 p.m. in Effingham near 2102 S. Banker Street. She may be with a 17-year-old white male. He is described as 5’6” and 110 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Morlan is described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, and is 5’1” and 100 lbs. Erica has a tattoo of a lifeline symbol on her left wrist.

Police say you should not approach her. Call 911 to report any information or the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0774.