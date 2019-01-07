Murdered St. Charles family-of-four laid to rest Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Four members of the St. Charles Family tragically killed just before the New Year will be laid to rest Monday, January 7.

36-year-old Kate Kasten along with her two children 8-year-old Zoe, 10-year-old Jonathan and her mother 61-year-old Jane will all be memorialized one last time at St. John Lutheran Church on Manchester Road in Ellisville at 10:00a.m.

Family members remember Kate Kasten as being a loving spirit that drew family and friends to her in droves. She is a woman they say that loved a good vacation and family gatherings.

Her actions showed in how she treated and loved her two children Zoe and Jonathan who will be laid to rest with her as well.

Loved ones remember 10-year-old Jonathan's love for all things superhero, Lego constructions, and video games. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Zoe has the free spirit as she`s remembered as a hockey player and trampoline expert.

Finally, their grandmother Jane who encompassed all of them as she herself was an adventurer.

Relatives say the support they`ve received from Sunday's visitation service was overwhelming.

Kerry Kasten Easter says she'll always remember her murdered relatives as superheroes.